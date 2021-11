PHUKET: The first tourists to arrive on the island under the new ‘Test & Go’ scheme landed at Phuket International Airport this morning (Nov 1).

A total of 229 foreign tourists arrived on Edelweiss Airlines Flight WK050 from Zurich, touching down at 8am, reported AoT Phuket.

By The Phuket News

