Hundreds of protesters demonstrate in Bangkok calling to end lèse-majesté law
Hundreds of student-led protesters demonstrated in Bangkok yesterday to demand the resignation of the Thai government and the repeal of the controversial lèse-majesté law. The protest was held by the Ratsadon group at Ratchaprasong Intersection.
🇹🇭 ICYMI: A protest group held a rally in central Bangkok on Sunday aimed at pushing forward their agenda of royal reform.
The protests which began last year have rattled Thailand’s traditional establishment, which is fiercely opposed to change pic.twitter.com/w8lJzexG9b
— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) November 1, 2021
The protest in the center of the capital comes a day before Thailand reopened its borders to travelers and tourists vaccinated against covid-19 from 62 countries, with the requirement of only one night of quarantine, a move aimed at reviving tourism.
Watching protest in #BangKok pic.twitter.com/ncNFAG64st
— Seng Mengbunrong (@SengMengbunrong) October 31, 2021
The protesters, led by the student group United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration (UFTD), collected signatures against the lèse-majesté law, which has been criticized by the UN and human rights NGOs.
-Thailand News (TN)