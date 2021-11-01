November 1, 2021

Hundreds of protesters demonstrate in Bangkok calling to end lèse-majesté law

Protest in front of Democracy Monument to demand Prayut’s removal

Protest in front of Democracy Monument to demand PM's removal. Photo: Milktea2020. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Hundreds of student-led protesters demonstrated in Bangkok yesterday to demand the resignation of the Thai government and the repeal of the controversial lèse-majesté law. The protest was held by the Ratsadon group at Ratchaprasong Intersection.

The protest in the center of the capital comes a day before Thailand reopened its borders to travelers and tourists vaccinated against covid-19 from 62 countries, with the requirement of only one night of quarantine, a move aimed at reviving tourism.

The protesters, led by the student group United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration (UFTD), collected signatures against the lèse-majesté law, which has been criticized by the UN and human rights NGOs.

