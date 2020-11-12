12 leaders of Khana Ratsadon group to face lèse majesté charges

12 leaders of Khana Ratsadon group to face lèse majesté charges1 min read
Police have issued summonses for 12 core members of the Khana Ratsadon anti-establishment group, to acknowledge charges of lèse majesté, among others, for their leading roles in protests demanding sweeping reform of the Thai Monarchy.
The police’s decision to invoke the infamous Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code comes ahead of a mass protest today, organized by the Khana Ratsadon group and others, expected to take place at the Crown Property Bureau.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World