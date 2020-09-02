Russian man arrested, accused of illegally operating online drugstore in Pattaya

Russian man arrested, accused of illegally operating online drugstore in Pattaya1 min read
Pattaya – A Russian man has been arrested last night and is being accused of illegally operating a drugstore in Jomtien and online. The arrest was led by Colonel Alulayapat Taechaphonyasit from the Region 2 Police. The Russian man, Kirll Tarasov, 46, was arrested at a drugstore named ‘Dr.Holland’ on Jomtien beach road yesterday. Police have seized in total a list of 64 medicines and supplement products that they stated are illegal per Thai law or improperly licensed.
The Russian man is facing charges of allegedly illegally selling medicines, selling unregistered medicines, illegally selling medicines in sets and illegally selling cosmetics.
By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News