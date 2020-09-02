Russian man arrested, accused of illegally operating online drugstore in Pattaya





Pattaya – A Russian man has been arrested last night and is being accused of illegally operating a drugstore in Jomtien and online. The arrest was led by Colonel Alulayapat Taechaphonyasit from the Region 2 Police. The Russian man, Kirll Tarasov, 46, was arrested at a drugstore named ‘Dr.Holland’ on Jomtien beach road yesterday. Police have seized in total a list of 64 medicines and supplement products that they stated are illegal per Thai law or improperly licensed.

The Russian man is facing charges of allegedly illegally selling medicines, selling unregistered medicines, illegally selling medicines in sets and illegally selling cosmetics.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



