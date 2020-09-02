Phuket: Nine injured as truck carrying migrant workers overturns downhill





PHUKET: Construction workers riding in the back of a truck while being transported home to their workers’ camp and their driver were injured after the truck swerved off the coastal road near Ao Yon yesterday evening (Sept 1) and overturned as it rolled down a steep roadside slope.

Among those riding in the truck was a young boy, the son of one of the construction workers.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

