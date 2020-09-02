Wed. Sep 2nd, 2020

Thailand News

Phuket: Nine injured as truck carrying migrant workers overturns downhill

Old Isuzu truck in Ubon Ratchathani

Old Isuzu truck with workers sitting on top of it in Ubon Ratchathani. Photo: Ilya p.


PHUKET: Construction workers riding in the back of a truck while being transported home to their workers’ camp and their driver were injured after the truck swerved off the coastal road near Ao Yon yesterday evening (Sept 1) and overturned as it rolled down a steep roadside slope.

Among those riding in the truck was a young boy, the son of one of the construction workers.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

