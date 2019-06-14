14 hurt as tour bus overturns at Chiang Mai curve





CHIANG MAI: Fourteen people were hurt, three seriously, when a bus carrying Chinese tourists overturned at a dangerous spot that local people call “the curve of a hundred corpses” in Doi Saket district on Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened on the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai road between kilometre markers 30-31 at Ban Mae Wan village, said Pol Col Pongpeera Karadket, chief of Doi Saket police station, who was alerted at 3.45pm.

