Arrested drug dealer asks cops to apologize to his customers for delayed orders in Jomtien
Jomtien/Sattahip – An alleged drug dealer arrested at a Sattahip police checkpoint pleaded with officers to notify his customers and apologize about the deliveries he’ll be unable to make this past weekend in Jomtien.
Chatpong Kiewracha, 34, was captured June 22 with 19.75 grams of crystal methamphetamine during at a traffic stop outside the Ambassador City Hotel.
