Arrested drug dealer asks cops to apologize to his customers for delayed orders in Jomtien





Jomtien/Sattahip – An alleged drug dealer arrested at a Sattahip police checkpoint pleaded with officers to notify his customers and apologize about the deliveries he’ll be unable to make this past weekend in Jomtien.

Chatpong Kiewracha, 34, was captured June 22 with 19.75 grams of crystal methamphetamine during at a traffic stop outside the Ambassador City Hotel.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



