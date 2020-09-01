Phuket Immigration says help coming for expats caught in permit-to-stay crisis





PHUKET: The Phuket Immigration Office is asking any foreigners staying on a non-immigrant B (Business) visa who cannot satisfy the minimum income requirement for a one-year permit-to-stay to delay filing their annual application pending a “possible” temporary reprieve issued by officials in Bangkok.

The news comes only after the issue was brought to the attention of The Phuket News, whereby foreigners legally living and working on the island are no longer earning the same income as before the outbreak, and now face having their usual application for a one-year permit to stay being refused.

By The Phuket News

