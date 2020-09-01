Tue. Sep 1st, 2020

Huge fire destroys warehouse, six story luxury homes in Pattaya

Thai firefighter spraying water

Thai firefighter spraying water to extinguish a hazardous fire. Photo: Wikimedia Commons..


Pattaya – A fire has destroyed a warehouse, a six story luxury home and alarmed locals in North Pattaya early this morning with early estimates of damages being no less than 100 million baht.

Firefighters were notified of the fire at 1:00 AM at a warehouse on North Pattaya Road located near the Sukhimwit highway. The warehouse, which was connected to a larger complex with an old, un-opened restaurant and a six story luxury home originally built for the owners of the two businesses, had previously sold and stored mostly antique furniture. Several smaller homes in the area were also damaged.

