Huge fire destroys warehouse, six story luxury homes in Pattaya





Pattaya – A fire has destroyed a warehouse, a six story luxury home and alarmed locals in North Pattaya early this morning with early estimates of damages being no less than 100 million baht.

Firefighters were notified of the fire at 1:00 AM at a warehouse on North Pattaya Road located near the Sukhimwit highway. The warehouse, which was connected to a larger complex with an old, un-opened restaurant and a six story luxury home originally built for the owners of the two businesses, had previously sold and stored mostly antique furniture. Several smaller homes in the area were also damaged.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



