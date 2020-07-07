July 7, 2020

Worried about visa status? Then come and see us, advises Phuket Immigration Chief

Visa stamp and passport at immigration

Visa stamp and passport at immigration. Image: MMH / Public Domain Pictures.


PHUKET: The Chief of the Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town is inviting foreigners who are concerned about their visa status ahead of the July 31 amnesty expiring to visit his office and have their extensions to stay renewed, or even have their 90 day reports filed.

Phuket Immigration Chief Col Narong Chanaphaiku today (July 7) urged foreigners to not worry about their visa and permit to stay status just yet, as the automatic visa extension granted by the Immigration Bureau will remain in effect until at least July 31.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

