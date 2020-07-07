July 7, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Russian woman accused of killing daughter, attempting to kill herself in Pattaya denies charges

1 min read
56 mins ago TN
Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier

Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier. Photo: WallpaperFlare.


Pattaya – A 33 year old Russian woman who is accused of trying to kill herself after allegedly brutally murdering her one year old daughter yesterday in Pattaya has denied the charges at a first appearance at Pattaya Provincial Court this morning.

Due to the high profile of the case the information regarding her statements and initial appearance were provided by Pattaya Police to the associated Pattaya press.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

Russian woman accused of killing daughter, attempting to kill herself in Pattaya denies charges 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Young girl survives fall from fourth floor in Pattaya with only minor injuries

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Fire devastates Sukhawadee House tourist attraction in Pattaya on first day of reopening

6 days ago TN
1 min read

Seventeen Indian and Nepali Nationals arrested for overstay in Walking Street, Pattaya

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Travelers can apply for discount air fares and hotel rooms from July 15th

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai Public Health Ministry Reports No New COVID-19 Cases

26 mins ago TN
1 min read

Chiang Rai marks 2nd anniversary of Tham Luang Cave Rescue

31 mins ago TN
1 min read

Truck crushes cyclist in Bangkok, leg severed

42 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close