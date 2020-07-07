Russian woman accused of killing daughter, attempting to kill herself in Pattaya denies charges

Russian woman accused of killing daughter, attempting to kill herself in Pattaya denies charges1 min read
Pattaya – A 33 year old Russian woman who is accused of trying to kill herself after allegedly brutally murdering her one year old daughter yesterday in Pattaya has denied the charges at a first appearance at Pattaya Provincial Court this morning.
Due to the high profile of the case the information regarding her statements and initial appearance were provided by Pattaya Police to the associated Pattaya press.
