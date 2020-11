Anti-government protesters rallied in front of SCB Park, the headquarters of Siam Commercial Bank, in Chatuchak district on Wednesday evening, under the eyes of border patrol police lining the fence.

Traffic along the road heading to Prachanukul intersection came to an abrupt halt as they thronged the area.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

