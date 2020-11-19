Thai police ready to use lèse majesté law against protesters who offend the Monarchy





Police are ready to invoke the lèse majesté law against any protesters who offend or insult the Monarchy and to ask the courts to withdraw bail already granted to protest leaders already facing multiple charges for their involvement in previous protests.

The police readiness to enforce Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lèse majesté law, follows the statement by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha today, stating that the government will strictly enforce every existing law, and every section of the law, against protesters who offend the Monarchy.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



