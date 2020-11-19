November 19, 2020

Thai police ready to use lèse majesté law against protesters who offend the Monarchy

Supreme court of Thailand in Bangkok

Supreme court of Thailand in Bangkok. Image: Tevaprapas.


Police are ready to invoke the lèse majesté law against any protesters who offend or insult the Monarchy and to ask the courts to withdraw bail already granted to protest leaders already facing multiple charges for their involvement in previous protests.

The police readiness to enforce Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lèse majesté law, follows the statement by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha today, stating that the government will strictly enforce every existing law, and every section of the law, against protesters who offend the Monarchy.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

