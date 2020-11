Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha gave notice on Thursday that “all laws and all articles” will be used against protesters escalating the political conflict.

Gen Prayut gave his warning in a statement issued from his office, in the face of continuing street rallies by anti-government protesters demanding his removal and reform of the monarchy.

