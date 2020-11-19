Six Billion Baht Approved for COVID-19 Vaccine

Six Billion Baht Approved for COVID-19 Vaccine1 min read
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (TNA) – The Cabinet set aside the six- billion-baht budget for reservation and procurement of the prospective Covid -19 vaccine, according to the government’s Thaikoofah Facebook page.
Thailand reserves 26 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca to ensure the country will be one of the first countries to have access to the vaccine when it is available after the safety approval.
It will also be allowed to use the technology for vaccine production in the country.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA