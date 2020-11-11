Hopes rise, as Thailand continues developing vaccine against COVID-19





BANGKOK (NNT) – Hopes have been raised by the United States pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s announcement this week that its vaccine was 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 among trial volunteers.

The Director of the National Vaccine Institute (NVI), Dr. Nakorn Premsri, said today that there is hope that the vaccine will soon be available. The same type of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) is being tested and developed by the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University. The results from human trials can be compared. The first phase of human trials will take place in January and February next year, and the second phase will start after six or seven months.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



