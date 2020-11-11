November 11, 2020

Hopes rise, as Thailand continues developing vaccine against COVID-19

Doctor in face mask holding syringe with Coronavirus Vaccine text

BANGKOK (NNT) – Hopes have been raised by the United States pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s announcement this week that its vaccine was 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 among trial volunteers.

The Director of the National Vaccine Institute (NVI), Dr. Nakorn Premsri, said today that there is hope that the vaccine will soon be available. The same type of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) is being tested and developed by the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University. The results from human trials can be compared. The first phase of human trials will take place in January and February next year, and the second phase will start after six or seven months.

Leave a Reply

