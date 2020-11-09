November 9, 2020

Pfizer Says Developed Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate With Over 90% Success Rate

COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Monday announced its coronavirus vaccine candidate was more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, based on the results of the latest trials.

“Vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection in the first interim efficacy analysis”, the company said in a press release.

The vaccine was developed by Pfizer and BioNTech SE.

