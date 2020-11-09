Three New foreign COVID-19 Cases Reported on Monday





BANGKOK, Nov 9 (TNA) – Thailand logged three new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 over the past 24 hours and all are quarantined arrivals from Ethiopia and Oman, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Two new cases are an Ethiopian woman, 28, who arrived to seek treatment of gynecological disease and an Ethiopian man, 38, who accompanied her. They arrived on Oct 23 and stayed at an alternative hospital quarantine facility in Bangkok. They tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov 6 while being asymptomatic and were receiving treatment at a private hospital.

