DDC Warns Dengue Outbreak This Year Could Be Severe









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Disease Control (DDC) is warning that this year’s seasonal dengue outbreak could be more severe than usual, following three early deaths in 2022 – already half the total for all of 2021.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the DDC, said that as summer approaches, cases of dengue fever, as well as other diseases such as diarrhea and heatstroke, increase dramatically.

According to Dr Opas, only six people died from dengue last year, but three dengue fatalities have already been reported in the first three months of 2022. All three deaths involved patients who were either recovering from or actively being treated for COVID-19.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

