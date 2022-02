Thailand’s Disease Control Department is advising people to protect themselves against mosquito bites, saying that dengue fever, which is carried by mosquitos, is likely to become more widespread this year.

Two of the 193 people infected with the disease since January 1st have died.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

