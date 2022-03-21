March 21, 2022

Bangkok’s Lumpini Park to get major facelift for its 100th anniversary in 2025

Lumpini Park in Bangkok

Lumpini Park in Bangkok. Photo: Jarcje.




Bangkok’s most popular public park, Suan Lumpini, will undergo a major renovation, to transform it into “more than a park”, to meet the wishes of city dwellers and to celebrate its centennial in 2025.

Renovation costs are estimated to be about one billion baht, with the makeover project separated into two phases.

