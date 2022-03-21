Discounts plan to boost idle Betong airport









Tourism businesses in Yala’s Betong district are proposing discounts on hotel accommodation and food for travellers using their brand new airport, after the Nok Air service quickly died from lack of interest last week.

The idea was floated at Monday’s meeting of local officials, tourism and airline representatives. The meeting was chaired by Betong mayor Sakul Lenglakkul.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

