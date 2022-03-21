March 21, 2022

Discounts plan to boost idle Betong airport

2 hours ago TN
Nok Air Boeing 737-400 aircraft

Yellow Nok Air Boeing 737-400 aircraft. Photo: Mohonu.




Tourism businesses in Yala’s Betong district are proposing discounts on hotel accommodation and food for travellers using their brand new airport, after the Nok Air service quickly died from lack of interest last week.

The idea was floated at Monday’s meeting of local officials, tourism and airline representatives. The meeting was chaired by Betong mayor Sakul Lenglakkul.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

The kings waiting room at Hua Hin railway station

COVID infections soar in Hua Hin

5 hours ago TN
Nok Air ATR 72-200 at Chiang Mai International Airport

Betong flights cancelled two days after inauguration

5 days ago TN
Road in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Six killed, 12 injured in highway crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-89P, from Shanghai, arrives to Kansai Airport in Japan

Boeing 737 that crashed in China descended nearly 8,000 meters in three minutes

5 mins ago TN
The Grand Palace architecture in Bangkok

Bangkok Awarded as Best City in Asia Pacific

2 hours ago TN
Nok Air Boeing 737-400 aircraft

Discounts plan to boost idle Betong airport

2 hours ago TN
Lumpini Park in Bangkok

Bangkok’s Lumpini Park to get major facelift for its 100th anniversary in 2025

4 hours ago TN
Dengue fever mosquito close-up

DDC Warns Dengue Outbreak This Year Could Be Severe

4 hours ago TN