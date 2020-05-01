Fri. May 1st, 2020

Kim Yo-jong Most Likely to Succeed Kim Jong-un, US Congressional Report Says

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo during the meeting with Chairman Kim Jong Un and Kim's sister, Kim Yo-Jong, in Pyongyang, Democratic People's Republic of Korea

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo during the meeting with Chairman Kim Jong Un and Kim's sister, Kim Yo-Jong, in Pyongyang, Democratic People's Republic of Korea on October 7, 2018. Photo: U.S. Department of State from United States / Public Domain.


Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a prominent Workers’ Party member, is among the most likely candidates to succeed him should he die or be unable to run the country, according to a US Congressional Research Service report, cited by the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The document came out amid widespread speculation about Kim Jong-un’s whereabouts and well-being and essentially underpins recent media reports about the likelihood of Kim Yo-jong succeeding her brother should anything grave happen.

“The 36-year-old Kim, obese and a heavy smoker, is believed to have suffered from various health problems over the years”, says the updated report on US-North Korea relations.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

