Kim Yo-jong Most Likely to Succeed Kim Jong-un, US Congressional Report Says





Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a prominent Workers’ Party member, is among the most likely candidates to succeed him should he die or be unable to run the country, according to a US Congressional Research Service report, cited by the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The document came out amid widespread speculation about Kim Jong-un’s whereabouts and well-being and essentially underpins recent media reports about the likelihood of Kim Yo-jong succeeding her brother should anything grave happen.

“The 36-year-old Kim, obese and a heavy smoker, is believed to have suffered from various health problems over the years”, says the updated report on US-North Korea relations.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



