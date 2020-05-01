Kim Yo-jong Most Likely to Succeed Kim Jong-un, US Congressional Report Says

Kim Yo-jong Most Likely to Succeed Kim Jong-un, US Congressional Report Says1 min read
Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a prominent Workers’ Party member, is among the most likely candidates to succeed him should he die or be unable to run the country, according to a US Congressional Research Service report, cited by the South Korean news agency Yonhap.
The document came out amid widespread speculation about Kim Jong-un’s whereabouts and well-being and essentially underpins recent media reports about the likelihood of Kim Yo-jong succeeding her brother should anything grave happen.
“The 36-year-old Kim, obese and a heavy smoker, is believed to have suffered from various health problems over the years”, says the updated report on US-North Korea relations.
