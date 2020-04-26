Kim Jong-un ‘Alive and Well’, Advisor to South Korea’s President Says

Kim Jong-un ‘Alive and Well’, Advisor to South Korea’s President Says1 min read
The North Korean leader’s lack of appearances in public since early April, combined with media speculation, has led to the circulation of a bevy of rumours regarding his health, with some reports alleging that Kim is recovering from heart surgery, while others have gone so far as to suggest that he has become a vegetable or even dead.
Moon Chung-in, senior foreign policy advisor to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, has dismissed mounting rumours regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s health, saying as far as Seoul is aware, he’s doing just fine.
“Our government position is firm,” Moon said, speaking to CNN on Sunday. “Kim Jong-un is alive and well. He has been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13. No suspicious movements have so far been detected.”
