Kim Jong-un 'Alive and Well', Advisor to South Korea's President Says

Supreme leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-U

Supreme leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-Un.


The North Korean leader’s lack of appearances in public since early April, combined with media speculation, has led to the circulation of a bevy of rumours regarding his health, with some reports alleging that Kim is recovering from heart surgery, while others have gone so far as to suggest that he has become a vegetable or even dead.

Moon Chung-in, senior foreign policy advisor to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, has dismissed mounting rumours regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s health, saying as far as Seoul is aware, he’s doing just fine.

“Our government position is firm,” Moon said, speaking to CNN on Sunday. “Kim Jong-un is alive and well. He has been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13. No suspicious movements have so far been detected.”

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

