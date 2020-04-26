Sun. Apr 26th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

North Korean State Media Report on Kim Jong Un’s Activities Amid Death Speculation: Yonhap

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.


As the world mulls Kim Jong Un’s health, with some suggesting that the leader of North Korea may be dead, guesses continue to be fueled by reports of Kim’s alleged heart surgery and his disappearance from high-profile official events.

The state radio of the DPRK reported on Sunday that Kim Jong Un had expressed “appreciation” for workers taking part in building the city of Samjiyon amid speculation on the leader’s health and possible demise, according to the South Korean state-run news agency Yonhap. There was no elaboration, however, on his health conditions or on Kim’s public activities.

“Comrade Kim Jong-un sent appreciation to workers earnestly and wholeheartedly supporting in furnishing Samjiyon. Workers are in burning passion to earnestly contribute to the construction of a socialist powerhouse without forgetting about the party’s trust and expectation for any moment”, the state radio said, cited by Yonhap.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Off Papua New Guinea – US Geological Survey

1 day ago TN
1 min read

‘Imminent’ 9.0 Earthquake, 30M Tsunami Could Wreck Fukushima, Government Panel Says

3 days ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Thai students remain stranded at Tokyo’s Haneda airport

3 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID-19: Extended stay for foreigners until end July formally endorsed

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand’s new Coronavirus infections drop to 15, in-patients fewer than 300

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19 cases exceed 2.9M worldwide

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

Four news COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao, Phuket total hits 206

28 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close