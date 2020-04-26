North Korean State Media Report on Kim Jong Un’s Activities Amid Death Speculation: Yonhap





As the world mulls Kim Jong Un’s health, with some suggesting that the leader of North Korea may be dead, guesses continue to be fueled by reports of Kim’s alleged heart surgery and his disappearance from high-profile official events.

The state radio of the DPRK reported on Sunday that Kim Jong Un had expressed “appreciation” for workers taking part in building the city of Samjiyon amid speculation on the leader’s health and possible demise, according to the South Korean state-run news agency Yonhap. There was no elaboration, however, on his health conditions or on Kim’s public activities.

“Comrade Kim Jong-un sent appreciation to workers earnestly and wholeheartedly supporting in furnishing Samjiyon. Workers are in burning passion to earnestly contribute to the construction of a socialist powerhouse without forgetting about the party’s trust and expectation for any moment”, the state radio said, cited by Yonhap.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

