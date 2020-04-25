COVID-19: Prayut orders help for jobless, homeless people





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister has ordered related agencies to provide assistance to jobless and homeless people, and pledges to offer help to all groups of people, while asking the general public to comply with COVID-19 pandemic control measures.

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, and related agencies to provide assistance to unemployed persons and homeless people seeking shelter in public spaces.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

