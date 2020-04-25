Sat. Apr 25th, 2020

Thailand’s new Coronavirus infections rise by 53

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Image: CDC via AP.


New COVID-19 infections in Thailand jumped nearly four-fold today (Saturday), compared to yesterday, with 53 being reported. They include 42 illegal foreign immigrants being held at the immigration detention centre in the southern border district of Sadao in Songkhla province.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin attributed the sudden increase to active case finding efforts, among the illegal immigrants, by health officials, drawing lessons learned from Singapore, where the second wave of infections was found to be concentrated among foreign workers living in crowded dormitories.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

