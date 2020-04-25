Thailand’s new Coronavirus infections rise by 53





New COVID-19 infections in Thailand jumped nearly four-fold today (Saturday), compared to yesterday, with 53 being reported. They include 42 illegal foreign immigrants being held at the immigration detention centre in the southern border district of Sadao in Songkhla province.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin attributed the sudden increase to active case finding efforts, among the illegal immigrants, by health officials, drawing lessons learned from Singapore, where the second wave of infections was found to be concentrated among foreign workers living in crowded dormitories.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



