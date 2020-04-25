Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Off Papua New Guinea – US Geological Survey

Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Off Papua New Guinea – US Geological Survey1 min read
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A 6.3 magnitude earthquake was registered on Saturday near Papua New Guinea, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The tremor was recorded at 02:53 GMT, 132 kilometers (82 miles) east of the city of Panguna on the island of Bougainville. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 16.3 kilometers.
No tsunami alert has been declared after the earthquake.
Sputnik International