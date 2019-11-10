Sun. Nov 10th, 2019

Arrest warrants for officials suspected of evidence tampering in activist Billy’s disappearance

Karen teen hilltribe girls

Karen teen girls in Thailand. Photo: Phuket@photographer.net / flickr.


The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is expected to seek an arrest warrant for suspects allegedly involved in witness tampering on Monday, relating to the kidnapping and murder of Karen community rights activist Porlajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen.

An informed DSI source told Thai PBS today (Sunday) that DSI officials found that some officials may have abused their authority by attempting to intimidate witnesses in the case.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

