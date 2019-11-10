Arrest warrants for officials suspected of evidence tampering in activist Billy’s disappearance





The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is expected to seek an arrest warrant for suspects allegedly involved in witness tampering on Monday, relating to the kidnapping and murder of Karen community rights activist Porlajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen.

An informed DSI source told Thai PBS today (Sunday) that DSI officials found that some officials may have abused their authority by attempting to intimidate witnesses in the case.

By Thai PBS World

