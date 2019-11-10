Bolivian woman nabbed in Laos with 3.5kg cocaine on Thai tip





Acting on information from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board of Thailand, Lao officials on Friday arrested a Bolivian woman with 3.52 kilogrammes of cocaine in her possession at Wattay international airport in Vientiane, ONCB secretary-general Niyom Termsrisuk said on Sunday.

Mr Niyom said an ONCB team tracking drug trafficking via airports discovered on Nov 8 that a Bolivian woman was booked to fly from Ethiopia’s Addis Ababa airport to the Lao capital of Vientiane via Suvarnabhumi airport.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



