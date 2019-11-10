Bolivian woman nabbed in Laos with 3.5kg cocaine on Thai tip

Bolivian woman nabbed in Laos with 3.5kg cocaine on Thai tip1 min read
Acting on information from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board of Thailand, Lao officials on Friday arrested a Bolivian woman with 3.52 kilogrammes of cocaine in her possession at Wattay international airport in Vientiane, ONCB secretary-general Niyom Termsrisuk said on Sunday.
Mr Niyom said an ONCB team tracking drug trafficking via airports discovered on Nov 8 that a Bolivian woman was booked to fly from Ethiopia’s Addis Ababa airport to the Lao capital of Vientiane via Suvarnabhumi airport.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS