Sun. Nov 10th, 2019

Bolivian woman nabbed in Laos with 3.5kg cocaine on Thai tip

Immigration check out counters at the Thai-Laos border

Immigration check out counters at the Thai-Laos border in Vientiane, Laos. Photo: shankar s. / flickr.


Acting on information from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board of Thailand, Lao officials on Friday arrested a Bolivian woman with 3.52 kilogrammes of cocaine in her possession at Wattay international airport in Vientiane, ONCB secretary-general Niyom Termsrisuk said on Sunday.

Mr Niyom said an ONCB team tracking drug trafficking via airports discovered on Nov 8 that a Bolivian woman was booked to fly from Ethiopia’s Addis Ababa airport to the Lao capital of Vientiane via Suvarnabhumi airport.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

