DSI to wrap up Billy’s murder case in three months

Logo of DSI, Department of Special Investigation

Logo of DSI, Department of Special Investigation. Image: dsi.go.th.


The Department of Special Investigation is expected to take another three months to conclude the investigation into the murder of Karen human rights defender Polajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen, DSI director-general Pol Col Paisit Wongmuang said today (Wednesday).

He told a news conference that some people have raised doubts about the reliability of the microcondial DNA extraction process, used by forensic experts from the Central Forensic Science Institute when taking DNA samples from the two pieces of bone were retrieved from a river bed in Kaeng Krachan national park and shown to match the DNA sample from Billy’s mother.

