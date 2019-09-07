PM Prayut to Visit Flooded-Hit Provinces in NE

PM Prayut to Visit Flooded-Hit Provinces in NE1 min read
BANGKOK, Sept 7 (TNA) – Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-ocha will visit Yasothon and Ubon Ratchathani, flood-hit provinces in Northeast on Monday, said a government spokeswoman.
To be accompanied by Interior Minister General Anupong Paojinda, Gen. Prayut will first inspect the water level where the Chee River and canals converge in Yasothon’s Muang district and visit flood victims before heading to Ubon Ratchathani province.
TNA