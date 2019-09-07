Sat. Sep 7th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

PM Prayut to Visit Flooded-Hit Provinces in NE

1 min read
40 mins ago TN
Pick up on a flooded road in Thailand

Pick up on a flooded road in Thailand. Image: Wikimedia Commons.


BANGKOK, Sept 7 (TNA) – Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-ocha will visit Yasothon and Ubon Ratchathani, flood-hit provinces in Northeast on Monday, said a government spokeswoman.

To be accompanied by Interior Minister General Anupong Paojinda, Gen. Prayut will first inspect the water level where the Chee River and canals converge in Yasothon’s Muang district and visit flood victims before heading to Ubon Ratchathani province.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thai Airways flight attendant held for smuggling

34 mins ago TN
1 min read

DSI to wrap up Billy’s murder case in three months

45 mins ago TN
1 min read

Barcelona’s Largest Synagogue Vandalised With ‘Free Palestine’ Graffiti

4 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Shooters Sent to Repel ‘Invasion’ of Wild Pigs at Malaysian Muslim Pilgrimage Site

24 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai Airways flight attendant held for smuggling

34 mins ago TN
1 min read

PM Prayut to Visit Flooded-Hit Provinces in NE

40 mins ago TN
1 min read

DSI to wrap up Billy’s murder case in three months

45 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close