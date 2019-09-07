Thai Airways flight attendant held for smuggling

Thai Airways flight attendant held for smuggling1 min read
A Thai Airways International flight attendant has been arrested on charges of smuggling untaxed brand-name products from Italy.
Sutheerat Siripalanon, the national carrier’s director for in-flight services, said the company had a policy to forbid employees from smuggling illicit goods and from exceeding the specified allowances for products with intent to avoid import duty, Thai media reported on Saturday.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS