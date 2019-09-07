Sat. Sep 7th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai Airways flight attendant held for smuggling

Thai Airways Boeing 777-300 heading to Bangkok from Brisbane, Australia

Thai Airways Boeing 777-300 heading to Bangkok from Brisbane, Australia. Photo: David McKelvey.


A Thai Airways International flight attendant has been arrested on charges of smuggling untaxed brand-name products from Italy.

Sutheerat Siripalanon, the national carrier’s director for in-flight services, said the company had a policy to forbid employees from smuggling illicit goods and from exceeding the specified allowances for products with intent to avoid import duty, Thai media reported on Saturday.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

