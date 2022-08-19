COVID infections on the rise in 44 provinces, over 30,000 new cases a day









COVID-19 infections in 44 of Thailand’s provinces, including Bangkok, have been increasing, with an average rate of 31,148 cases a day between August 7th and 13th, according to Spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin.

The death toll, during the same period, was 236, most of whom were people over 60, those with underlying diseases and pregnant women. There were also 853 serious cases, including 436 on ventilators.

By Thai PBS World

