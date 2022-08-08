August 8, 2022

Five COVID-19 BA.2.75 cases found in Thailand, BA.4 and BA.5 still dominant

26 mins ago TN
ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine research

ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine research. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




Five cases of Omicron BA.2.75 have been found in Thailand, while BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants remain dominant, 91.5% in Bangkok and 79.8% in the rest of the country. This is in line with the global trend, said Director-General of the Medical Sciences Department Dr. Supakit Sirilak today (Monday).

Of 382 cases randomly tested between July 30th and August 5th, Dr. Sirilak said that 322 were identified as the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants, one BA.1 case, 58 BA.2 cases and one BA.2.75 case.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

