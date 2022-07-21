First Case of Omicron BA.2.75 sub-variant Reported in Thailand
BANGKOK, July 20 (TNA) – The Center for Medical Genomics of the Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital reported the first local case of COVID-19’s BA.2.75 sub-variant was detected in Trang.
The sample of the case was collected on June 28 and the finding was included in the database of Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) on July 18.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
