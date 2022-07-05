July 5, 2022

Omicron’s new BA.4, BA.5 subvariants: How worried should we be?

13 hours ago TN
Seating arrangements and measures at Bangkok Hospital during COVID-19 Outbreak

Seating arrangements and acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Bangkok. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




Thai health authorities are keeping a close eye on two new Omicron subvariants – BA.4 and BA.5 – that are fast becoming dominant COVID-19 strains across the world.

Dr Supakit Sirilak, who leads the Department of Medical Sciences, said BA.4 and BA.5 accounted for 51.7 percent of all COVID-19 infections in Thailand between June 25 and July 1. This percentage is based on an analysis of 948 Omicron cases during that period.

Elsewhere, these subvariants are driving fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in at least 110 nations, raising the number of global infections by 20percent overall. The two subvariants are also being blamed for soaring casualties in three of the six world regions monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Myanmar Military Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in June 2017

Myanmar Sorry for Its Jets’ Incursions into Thai Sky

13 hours ago TN
Hospital reception during COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

COVID-19 Cases Will Be Rising over Next 10 Weeks

1 day ago TN
COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Diagnostic

BA.4, BA.5 sub-variants becoming dominant COVID strain

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Myanmar Military Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in June 2017

Myanmar Sorry for Its Jets’ Incursions into Thai Sky

13 hours ago TN
Seating arrangements and measures at Bangkok Hospital during COVID-19 Outbreak

Omicron’s new BA.4, BA.5 subvariants: How worried should we be?

13 hours ago TN
Illegally logged Rosewood

Timber cutters arrested in Surin with illegal payung wood

13 hours ago TN
Khaosan road, Bangkok

Bangkok Dismisses Requests to Turn Khao San Into Cannabis Hub

14 hours ago TN
Hospital reception during COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

COVID-19 Cases Will Be Rising over Next 10 Weeks

1 day ago TN