Omicron’s new BA.4, BA.5 subvariants: How worried should we be?
Thai health authorities are keeping a close eye on two new Omicron subvariants – BA.4 and BA.5 – that are fast becoming dominant COVID-19 strains across the world.
Dr Supakit Sirilak, who leads the Department of Medical Sciences, said BA.4 and BA.5 accounted for 51.7 percent of all COVID-19 infections in Thailand between June 25 and July 1. This percentage is based on an analysis of 948 Omicron cases during that period.
Elsewhere, these subvariants are driving fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in at least 110 nations, raising the number of global infections by 20percent overall. The two subvariants are also being blamed for soaring casualties in three of the six world regions monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO).
By Thai PBS World