Omicron’s new BA.4, BA.5 subvariants: How worried should we be?

Seating arrangements and acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Bangkok. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









Thai health authorities are keeping a close eye on two new Omicron subvariants – BA.4 and BA.5 – that are fast becoming dominant COVID-19 strains across the world.

Dr Supakit Sirilak, who leads the Department of Medical Sciences, said BA.4 and BA.5 accounted for 51.7 percent of all COVID-19 infections in Thailand between June 25 and July 1. This percentage is based on an analysis of 948 Omicron cases during that period.

Elsewhere, these subvariants are driving fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in at least 110 nations, raising the number of global infections by 20percent overall. The two subvariants are also being blamed for soaring casualties in three of the six world regions monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





