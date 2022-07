BANGKOK, July 5 (TNA) – Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai quoted his Myanmar counterpart as apologizing for Myanmar fighter jets’ incursions into the Thai sky and promising they would not recur.

Mr Don said Myanmar Foreign Affairs Minister Wunna Maung Lwin made the apology during their attendance at the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Myanmar on July 4.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

