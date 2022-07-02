Thailand Protests against Myanmar Jet’s Incursion
BANGKOK, July 1 (TNA) – The secretary-general of the National Security Council said Thailand via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the armed forces complained against a Myanmar jet’s incursion with all levels of Myanmar authorities.
NSC secretary-general Gen Supot Malaniyom said a Myanmar jet entered the Thai airspace in Phop Phra district of Tak province yesterday (June 30) and organizations concerned must be more alert.
