More rains anticipated for most of Thailand today

Couple with an umbrella riding a motorcycle in the rain on a flooded street in Thailand. Photo: Sukanto Debnath / flickr.









More rain is forecast today (Saturday) nationwide, with isolated heavy falls in some areas of the northern, north-eastern, central and eastern regions and western coast of the southern region as a result of a monsoon trough lying across Myanmar and northern Thailand, which is resulting in low pressure cell over the northern Lao PDR, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

People in those regions have been advised to brace for gusty wind, flash floods and overflows.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

