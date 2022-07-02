Thailand full reopening jump-starts foreign tourism









Thailand fully reopened to foreign visitors on Friday when entry restrictions, particularly the Thailand Pass regis­tration requirement, were eased further.

Operators of tourism-related businesses have welcomed the move, hoping that an expected surge in international arrivals will help the tourism industry get back on its feet after being hit by the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa, Achadthaya Chuenniran and Panumate Tanraksa

BANGKOK POST

