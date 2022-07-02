July 3, 2022

Thailand full reopening jump-starts foreign tourism

20 hours ago TN
Four tourists on Khao San Road in Bangkok

Four tourists on Khao San Road in Bangkok. Image: Fabio Achilli.




Thailand fully reopened to foreign visitors on Friday when entry restrictions, particularly the Thailand Pass regis­tration requirement, were eased further.

Operators of tourism-related businesses have welcomed the move, hoping that an expected surge in international arrivals will help the tourism industry get back on its feet after being hit by the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa, Achadthaya Chuenniran and Panumate Tanraksa
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Couple with an umbrella riding a motorcycle in the rain

More rains anticipated for most of Thailand today

20 hours ago TN
Building of the Ministry of Defence of Thailand.

Thailand Protests against Myanmar Jet’s Incursion

20 hours ago TN
Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok

Former deputy minister Banyin Tangpakorn gets death penalty

21 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Four tourists on Khao San Road in Bangkok

Thailand full reopening jump-starts foreign tourism

20 hours ago TN
Couple with an umbrella riding a motorcycle in the rain

More rains anticipated for most of Thailand today

20 hours ago TN
Building of the Ministry of Defence of Thailand.

Thailand Protests against Myanmar Jet’s Incursion

20 hours ago TN
Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok

Former deputy minister Banyin Tangpakorn gets death penalty

21 hours ago TN
Sukhothai Historical Park

Sukhothai to Host ‘Light Up the Night @ Sukhothai Historical Park’ Event

21 hours ago TN