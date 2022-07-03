July 3, 2022

Man rushed to hospital after smoking marijuana in Pattaya

16 hours ago TN
Pattaya beach on a sunny day

Pattaya beach on a sunny day. Photo: Fritz Da Cat. CC BY-SA 4.0.




PATTAYA, Chon Buri: A man was rushed to Pattaya City Hospital for emergency treatment for breathing difficulties after smoking marijuana on Pattaya beach late on Saturday night, police said.

Police identified him only as Seksan, 29, from Prachin Buri province.

Mr Seksan told police that he had previously smoked marijuana only one time many years ago and never thought of using it again.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Street in Pattaya

Pattaya police step up overnight Beach Road patrols after multiple reports of thefts from Indian tourists

3 days ago TN
Downtown Pattaya at night

Group of foreign motorbike racers reportedly causes disturbances at night in Pattaya

3 days ago TN
A bar in Pattaya, Chonburi province

Celebration held in Pattaya for decriminalizing cannabis, organizers pledge to make cannabis a major tourist attraction

7 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Sri Thanu beach in Koh Phangan

Koh Phangan upbeat after being ranked No 1 destination for ‘workation’

3 hours ago TN
A view over Copenhagen, Denmark, as seen from the Church of Our Saviour (Vor Frelsers Kirke)

22-year-old opens fire in Copenhagen shopping mall, leaving several dead and injured

4 hours ago TN
Rural Royal Thai Police pick up truck in Na Wa, Nakhon Phanom province

1 killed in shooting after brawl in Nakhon Phanom

16 hours ago TN
Tuk tuk in front a temple in BKK

9.3 Million Tourists Expected in 2022

16 hours ago TN
Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok

Bridge in Bangkok has its name mysteriously changed

16 hours ago TN