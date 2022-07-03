Man rushed to hospital after smoking marijuana in Pattaya
PATTAYA, Chon Buri: A man was rushed to Pattaya City Hospital for emergency treatment for breathing difficulties after smoking marijuana on Pattaya beach late on Saturday night, police said.
Police identified him only as Seksan, 29, from Prachin Buri province.
Mr Seksan told police that he had previously smoked marijuana only one time many years ago and never thought of using it again.
