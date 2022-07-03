July 3, 2022

Bridge in Bangkok has its name mysteriously changed

16 hours ago TN
Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok

Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok. Photo: P Phongsakon. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Bangkok’s Dusit district office has ordered an investigation to find out who arbitrarily changed the name of the Pibulsongkram Bridge at Kiak Kai intersection, near the parliament building, to “Tharab Bridge”.

The perpetrators used an acrylic board, bearing the name of Tharab and the year 2565 B.E. (2022), to cover the old name of the bridge, Pibulsongkram, which was built in 2514 B.E (1971) to commemorate Field Marshal Plaek Phibunsongkhram, the late leader of the 1932 revolution.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

