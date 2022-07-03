Bridge in Bangkok has its name mysteriously changed









Bangkok’s Dusit district office has ordered an investigation to find out who arbitrarily changed the name of the Pibulsongkram Bridge at Kiak Kai intersection, near the parliament building, to “Tharab Bridge”.

The perpetrators used an acrylic board, bearing the name of Tharab and the year 2565 B.E. (2022), to cover the old name of the bridge, Pibulsongkram, which was built in 2514 B.E (1971) to commemorate Field Marshal Plaek Phibunsongkhram, the late leader of the 1932 revolution.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





