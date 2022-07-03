Bridge in Bangkok has its name mysteriously changed
Bangkok’s Dusit district office has ordered an investigation to find out who arbitrarily changed the name of the Pibulsongkram Bridge at Kiak Kai intersection, near the parliament building, to “Tharab Bridge”.
The perpetrators used an acrylic board, bearing the name of Tharab and the year 2565 B.E. (2022), to cover the old name of the bridge, Pibulsongkram, which was built in 2514 B.E (1971) to commemorate Field Marshal Plaek Phibunsongkhram, the late leader of the 1932 revolution.
By Thai PBS World