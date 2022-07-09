July 3, 2022

9.3 Million Tourists Expected in 2022

Tuk tuk in front a temple in BKK

Tuk tuk in front a temple near the Giant Swing in Bangkok. Photo: pxhere.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand is expected to see over 7 million tourists visit the kingdom in the second half of this year, generating total revenue of around 1.27 trillion baht for the Thai economy.

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has reported a total of over 1,978,000 foreign visitors entering Thailand between January 1 to June 28, generating total revenue of around 114 billion baht. The majority of air travelers came from India, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and the United States. Tourists arriving by land mostly came from Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and China.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

