Government boosting economic recovery through tourism
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government has pledged to continue promoting tourism activities to boost economic recovery, despite the surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.
Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha had asked government agencies to support the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ plan for tourism promotion, with the new campaign “Amazing Thailand New Chapter” set for launch within this month.
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand