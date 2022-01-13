January 13, 2022

Government boosting economic recovery through tourism

1 hour ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in a meeting to follow up and consider ways to provide assistance to people and entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 In both economic and social aspects

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in a meeting to follow up and consider ways to provide assistance to people and entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 In both economic and social aspects. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government has pledged to continue promoting tourism activities to boost economic recovery, despite the surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha had asked government agencies to support the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ plan for tourism promotion, with the new campaign “Amazing Thailand New Chapter” set for launch within this month.

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
