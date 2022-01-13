Government boosting economic recovery through tourism

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in a meeting to follow up and consider ways to provide assistance to people and entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 In both economic and social aspects. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government has pledged to continue promoting tourism activities to boost economic recovery, despite the surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha had asked government agencies to support the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ plan for tourism promotion, with the new campaign “Amazing Thailand New Chapter” set for launch within this month.

Full article: National News Bureau Of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





