January 10, 2022

Thailand To Resume Thailand Pass Registration for Arrivals from Africa

2 mins ago TN
Nigerians in Bangkok, Thailand

Nigerians in Bangkok, Thailand. Image: Wikimedia Commons.




BANGKOK, Jan 10 (TNA) – The Department of Consular Affairs will resume its Thailand Pass registration for arrivals from Africa on Jan 11.

Tanee Sangrat, director-general of the Department of Information, said the Thailand Pass registration for arrivals from Africa would apply to the Sandbox entry scheme.

Meanwhile, quarantine periods for arrivals through the Alternative Quarantine (AQ) entry scheme would be shortened from 14 days to seven days for fully vaccinated people and to 10 days for unvaccinated or inadequately vaccinated people, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

