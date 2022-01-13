Popularity of crocodile meat rises among Thai consumers as pork prices surge
Thai consumers are turning to crocodile meat, as an alternative source of protein, after the price of pork skyrocketed due to the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the country.
A crocodile farm posted on its Facebook page on Monday offering croc meat, starting at ฿70/kg. The post garnered over 4,100 likes and nearly 2,000 comments.
Full article: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
