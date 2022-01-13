January 13, 2022

Popularity of crocodile meat rises among Thai consumers as pork prices surge

1 hour ago TN
A crocodile with open mouth shows its teeth

A crocodile with open mouth shows its teeth. Photo: Tambako The Jaguar / flickr. CC BY-ND 2.0.




Thai consumers are turning to crocodile meat, as an alternative source of protein, after the price of pork skyrocketed due to the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the country.

A crocodile farm posted on its Facebook page on Monday offering croc meat, starting at ฿70/kg. The post garnered over 4,100 likes and nearly 2,000 comments.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

