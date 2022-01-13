January 13, 2022

Suspects in killing of Bengal tigers surrender

TN
Than Lot Noi Cave in Chaloem Rattanakosin National Park, Kanchanaburi

Than Lot Noi Cave in Chaloem Rattanakosin National Park, Kanchanaburi province. Photo: Apijate Rungwijitsin.




KANCHANABURI: Four men wanted for killing two Bengal tigers found skinned, their meat cooking on a grill, in a jungle camp near the Myanmar border surrendered to police on Thursday.

They said the tigers had preyed regularly on their cattle, so they used a dead cow the big cats had killed as bait and shot them with borrowed guns, according to police.

Full article: Bangkok Post

