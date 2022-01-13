Suspects in killing of Bengal tigers surrender









KANCHANABURI: Four men wanted for killing two Bengal tigers found skinned, their meat cooking on a grill, in a jungle camp near the Myanmar border surrendered to police on Thursday.

They said the tigers had preyed regularly on their cattle, so they used a dead cow the big cats had killed as bait and shot them with borrowed guns, according to police.

Full article: Bangkok Post

Piyarat Chongcharoen

BANGKOK POST

