Forestry officials try to sedate a wounded elephant after road accident in Kanchanaburi
Park rangers from Salak Phra wildlife sanctuary, in Thailand’s western province of Kanchanaburi, have been trying to locate and sedate a wounded elephant, after it was hit by a pickup truck and is believed to have sustained a broken leg on Sunday.
The chief of the sanctuary, Paitoon Intharabut, said that two women in the vehicle were also injured, but driver was unhurt. The pickup truck sustained heavy damage and was abandoned on the roadside, while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!