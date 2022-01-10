Forestry officials try to sedate a wounded elephant after road accident in Kanchanaburi









Park rangers from Salak Phra wildlife sanctuary, in Thailand’s western province of Kanchanaburi, have been trying to locate and sedate a wounded elephant, after it was hit by a pickup truck and is believed to have sustained a broken leg on Sunday.

The chief of the sanctuary, Paitoon Intharabut, said that two women in the vehicle were also injured, but driver was unhurt. The pickup truck sustained heavy damage and was abandoned on the roadside, while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





