Forestry officials try to sedate a wounded elephant after road accident in Kanchanaburi

Wat Tham Sua in Kanchanaburi province

Park rangers from Salak Phra wildlife sanctuary, in Thailand’s western province of Kanchanaburi, have been trying to locate and sedate a wounded elephant, after it was hit by a pickup truck and is believed to have sustained a broken leg on Sunday.

The chief of the sanctuary, Paitoon Intharabut, said that two women in the vehicle were also injured, but driver was unhurt. The pickup truck sustained heavy damage and was abandoned on the roadside, while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

