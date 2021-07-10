  • July 10, 2021
Bus services on all southern routes in Thailand suspended until July 25th

Chatuchak Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal in Bangkok. Photo: ::::=UT=:::: CC BY-SA 3.0.



Thailand’s state-run Transport Company has suspended operations on all southern bus routes, from 11pm tonight (Saturday) until July 25th, in line with the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) decision yesterday to restrict interprovincial travel, in a new bid to stem the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Managing director of the company, Mr. Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit, said today that operations of the northern, eastern and northeastern bus routes will, however, continue, but the operations will be scaled down to just 13 routes a day.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



